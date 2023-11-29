10th Gold Fields PGA Championship comes off at Damang

The 2023 Gold Fields PGA Championship teed off on Wednesday morning at the 18-hole plush Damang Golf Course in the Western Region of Ghana.

Mr. Michael Van Der Merwe of Gold Fields performed the ceremonial tee off and urged the players to give off their best.

At stake is a whooping 80,000ghc for the regular professional champion, while the senior pro champion will also take home 25,000ghc. The females will not receive cash prizes, but will get special gifts from the organisers and sponsors.

Thirty-three Ghanaian regular pros and nine foreign regular pros from Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are competing for the title including four professional golfers who are playing playing for the first time.

Some of the top golfers expected to display are defending champion, Kojo Barnni from the Tarkwa Golf Club, Vincent Torgah, Emos Korblah, Lucky Ayisah, and Francis Torgah.

The female players are Jessica Tei from Achimota, Constant Awuni from Kumasi, Mary Werner from Celebrity and Felicity Gyeabour from Kumasi.

Mr. Hans Van-De Beer, chairman of the organising committee observed that there are many great golf players in Africa and expects an exciting tournament. He hoped that the best players will win.

He expressed that the ambition of the PGA is to groom more professional player, especially the females.

“The tournament promises to be an exciting and thrilling with the golfers ready to go all out for the coveted trophy” said tournament director Mr. Ahmed Padori.

Companies sponsoring the 2023 PGA tournament are Engineers and Planners, Genser Energy, Total Energies, Gaso Petroleum, Liebherr Ghana, Carmeuse, Barbex, Classic Cristken, and AECI Ghana.