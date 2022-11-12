11/11 Day: Bono Minister Salute Veterans

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene has pour out her heart to veterans of all ages and backgrounds for the contributions they made to end world war 1.

In a statement to commemorates the day, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene expresses her appreciations to all those who sacrificed their lives to help build a great nation like Ghana.

“The soldiers of the past and present, thanks for taking all these risks and making these sacrifices. We are always grateful to you for your service.

Thank you for serving the country with courage and dedication. Happy Veterans Day.” The Minister wrote.

Bono Minister reiterated that “a great nation like ours is built on herculean efforts of bravery and courage! I thank all the brave souls who took the risk of putting their lives in jeopardy to help build a great nation! You are the real heroes of this country”

Justina Owusu Banahene said her outfit, Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC) will continue to offer all the assistance and recognitions to the gallant veterans in the region and the nation at larg.

The Regional Minister appealed to the veterans to help shape society by telling their stories to the young ones, adding that their experiences in war front can easily change some of the life style of the young ones.

The Remembrance Day, which falls on November 11 each year is set aside to remember Ghanaian Veterans and others who lost their lives in the World War 1 and 2.

Remembrance Day known as Poppy Day is observed in Commonwealth of Nations member states since the end of the First World War to remember the members of their Armed Forces who died in their line of duty.

The Armistice, which ended World War 1, became effective at 1100 hours of November 11, 1918. After World War II the Armistice Day was renamed Remembrance Day to remember those who died in both world wars and instituted as a National Day of

In Ghana, the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) is responsible for all matters about veterans and organises the annual “11-11” parade at the War Memorial Cenotaph, Osu as well as various VAG office in the regional capitals.

Proceeds from the sale of poppies go to support veterans’ activities for old or frail ex-servicemen

” As you buy poppies this year, remember it is for a worthy cause”.Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene wrote.

In conclusion the Minister wished all veterans “Happy Veterans Day and thank all the veterans for always protecting the country and the people in their various ways.