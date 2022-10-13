11 Foreign Nationals Languishing in Prison Over Illegal Mining

Eleven foreign nationals have been jailed by the Ghanaian government for engaging in illegal mining activities, Ghana’s Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame told the media Wednesday.

According to him, 22 locals, together with the foreign nationals, were convicted and sentenced for breaching the country’s mining laws.

The convicted people were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 20 years, together with fines imposed in the various cases in which they were convicted, he said.

The Attorney General disclosed that since 2017, 187 people charged in 48 cases have been convicted and sentenced to various prison terms.

Ghana, the second largest gold producer in Africa, has long been beset by illegal mining activities even as the government has ramped up crack-down efforts in recent years. Enditem