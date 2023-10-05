11 hostages rescued from separatist fighters by Cameroon forces

At least 11 hostages held by separatist fighters in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest have been rescued by security forces, a local official said Wednesday.

Menyong Gilbert Sunday, prefect of the Bui division of the region, said troops conducted an operation overnight into Wednesday, leading the rescue of 10 men and one woman who were held hostage in “a terrorist camp” in Kikaikom locality of the division.

Sunday in a statement congratulated the security forces on their “bravery and professionalism” and urged the population to continue to collaborate with officials and troops in a bid to consolidate peace and stability in the division where separatist fighters regularly operate.

Separatists wanted to create an independent nation in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest. They have been clashing with government forces in the regions since 2017.