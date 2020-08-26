A group of armed people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) killed 11 citizens on Monday in Rumonge province, southwest Burundi, a local official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Burundian national radio, Rumonge Governor Consolateur Nitunga said the killers left DRC and entered Rumonge between Sunday night and Monday.

The gunmen, whose goal was to steal citizens’ belongings and disrupt security, took hostage 11 people, whom they killed later when they were pursued by security forces, said Nitunga, adding that they moved in the direction of the Rumonge natural reserve.

Security forces are still chasing them, according to the governor.