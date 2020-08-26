Soldiers looks at burnt house on February 4, 2016 during a visit to the village of Dalori village, some 12 kilometres from Borno state capital Maiduguri, northeastern Nigeria, after an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on the village left at least 85 people dead on January 30, 2016. At least 85 people died when Boko Haram insurgents stormed and torched a village on January 30 near the restive northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, a state commissioner said on February 1, 2016. Boko Haram, which seeks a hardline Islamic state in northern Nigeria, has killed some 17,000 people and forced more than 2.6 million others to flee their homes since 2009. / AFP / STRINGER (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
A group of armed people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) killed 11 citizens on Monday in Rumonge province, southwest Burundi, a local official said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Burundian national radio, Rumonge Governor Consolateur Nitunga said the killers left DRC and entered Rumonge between Sunday night and Monday.

The gunmen, whose goal was to steal citizens’ belongings and disrupt security, took hostage 11 people, whom they killed later when they were pursued by security forces, said Nitunga, adding that they moved in the direction of the Rumonge natural reserve.

Security forces are still chasing them, according to the governor.

