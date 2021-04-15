accident

A total of 11 people died in a highway motor crash in the northern part of Ghana Tuesday night, the northern region police confirmed to local media on Wednesday.

According to the police, the driver of a truck loaded with sand traveling from Yapei to Tamale, the regional capital, collided head-on with a Toyota minibus carrying 18 passengers on board which veered off its lane on the section of the road.

“11 persons comprising nine male adults, one female and one female child including the driver of the minibus died on the spot and five persons sustained injuries,” the police said in a statement.

The injured, according to the police were rushed to a nearby health facility before referred to the Tamale teaching hospital later for further treatment.

The bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGOC Commensurates with Tiger Holding limited
Next articleThree civilians killed in Boko Haram attack in Cameroon’s Far North region
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here