A total of 11 people died in a highway motor crash in the northern part of Ghana Tuesday night, the northern region police confirmed to local media on Wednesday.

According to the police, the driver of a truck loaded with sand traveling from Yapei to Tamale, the regional capital, collided head-on with a Toyota minibus carrying 18 passengers on board which veered off its lane on the section of the road.

“11 persons comprising nine male adults, one female and one female child including the driver of the minibus died on the spot and five persons sustained injuries,” the police said in a statement.

The injured, according to the police were rushed to a nearby health facility before referred to the Tamale teaching hospital later for further treatment.

The bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy. Enditem