11 killed in Nigeria road accident

Eleven people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in central Nigeria’s Kwara state on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on a busy road near the Onipako village of the Kwara state “as a result of wrongful overtaking,” said Jonathan Owoade, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara, at a press briefing.

Owoade told reporters that the rescue team has taken the injured to a local hospital for treatment.

Deadly road accidents caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving are often reported in Nigeria. The commander cautioned motorists against speeding and wrongful overtaking as “life has no duplicate.” Enditem