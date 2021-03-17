Photo taken on Nov. 20, 2015 shows Malian soldiers cordoning off streets near Radisson Hotel in Bamako, Mali. At least 80 people taken hostage by unidentified gunmen in Radisson Hotel in the Malian capital Bamako have been freed, according to the Malian security ministry. (Xinhua)

Eleven Malians soldiers were killed and 14 others injured on Monday in an ambush near Tassit, in Mali’s northern region of Gao, the Malian Armed Forces confirmed on its website on Wednesday.

More than one hundred men of “armed terrorist groups” on pickups and motocycles ambushed a team of Malian soldiers in Tassit, a town located in the region of Gao, killing 11 Malian soldiers, the Malian army said in a statement, adding that 14 soldiers were injured, including 8 in critical condition, together with 11 others reported missing.

According to Malian military, all the injured were evacuated by UN’s peacekeeping mission MINUSMA for medical cares, and French counter-terrorism force Barkhane also deployed two helicopters to support Malian Armed Forces in its sweeping operation.

Following a military coup in 2012, insurgents have been roaming northern Mali. Armed attacks have recently extended to central Mali, despite the presence of the French military and United Nations peacekeepers in this West African country.

