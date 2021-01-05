At least 11 militants were killed in recent offensives by government forces against Taliban’s temporary checkpoints in two northern Afghan provinces, authorities said on Tuesday.

In Kunduz province, the Afghan National Army launched a heavy gun strike on Tuesday on a temporary checkpoint set up by Taliban militants for extorting vehicles and trucks along a road in the Dubanddi locality, killing five militants, Abdul Raziq from army’s 217 Pamir Corps told Xinhua. “No civilian was affected in the strike and a vehicle of the militants was destroyed in the strike,” he said.

On Monday, six Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded in an army attack targeting a Taliban extortion center near a main road in the Cheshma-e-Shir locality in the neighboring Baghlan province, according to provincial police spokesman Ahmad Jawid Basharat. The Taliban militant group has not yet responded to the reports of attacks and casualties.