11 year old Savious Ali urges volunteerism

Miss Saviour Ali, an 11 year old beneficiary of Yayra Child Development Centre, the children Ministry of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edem Congregation, Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district has noted that volunteerism fostered social cohesion.

She said it also had a positive economic impact and had an added value to society.

Miss Ali said these in a speech she delivered at this year’s International Youth Day celebration of the Adaklu/Agotime Cluster of Frontline Church Partners (FCPs) sponsored by Compassion International Ghana at Adaklu Helekpe in the Adaklu district.

Miss Ali said that volunteerism was a people centered approach, humanitarian response and sustainable development, which strengthened trust and solidarity.

She said the myriad of challenges emanating from environmental disasters, conflicts, financial crisis and political tensions had the power to destabilise communities and could undermine the hard earned gains of the past decade.

“Global communities must, therefore, realize that common challenges require common responses for our future good,” she said.

She noted that Volunteers brought unique expertise and perspectives to their host countries and communities and contributed to the improvement of their lives.

Miss Ali urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, faith based organisations and schools to support volunteers by fashioning out policies and programmes that were conducive to volunteerism in place at all levels of society.

” Let us commit to promoting and supporting volunteerism as an important factor to the achievement of local and national peace and development,” she appealed.

Miss Ali called on the youth to develop volunteerism and communal spirit to enable them to become the ‘building blocks’ of society.

Mrs. Emily Adevor, Project Facilitator of Adaklu/Agotime Cluster of Frontline Church Partners advised the beneficiaries to shy away from negative tendencies that would jeopardize their future.

She appealed to them to make their books their best friends and strive to become useful citizens to society, adding “the huge resources invested in you should not be vain.”

There were poetry recitals, spelling bee and reading competitions by the beneficiaries and those who excelled were given book prizes.