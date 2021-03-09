Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a Christian Non-Governmental Organisation that aims to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name will in the coming week set up 110 young people who have undergone vocational skills and ready to start making income from their vocations.

In an interview with Rev Bino Oko Tackie, the Youth Coordinator for Kasoa Cluster the 110 young people comprising of 66female and 44males are beneficiaries of CIGH who had undergone apprenticeship but struggling with initial capital to start-up.

He said as part of a weeklong National Vocational Skill Set-up Conference that would be organised, there be ICT training for the young people to keep them up to date. He added that the programme would train all beneficiaries to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset they start their businesses. He noted that the 110 young people would be trained on how to start a business, forms of business, legal requirements for businesses in Ghana, record keeping, financial literacy, business promotion among others.

Madam Mercy Mawusi-Koukoyi, Programme Support Specialist (in charge of Youth) said over the years, CIGH said it had witnessed that while several young people starting their own businesses, while others have teamed up with their colleagues to start their own small businesses like those trained in auto-mechanics owning their own garages, others do not get it in a similar manner.

She noted that it had become evident that there are some beneficiaries from CIGH who had excelled during their training but are currently struggling to set-up their business ventures due to financial and other logistical challenges. For instance, during its data gathering process, it was revealed that some of the youth needed support to procure basic equipment, tools, and working materials but due to financial constraints, it has been a challenge for their caregivers to provide the needed support.

She indicated that youth development is a key component of our programming because we believe developing the potential of the youth is vital to the development of every nation, particularly in countries like Ghana where unemployment rates are high, it becomes essential to harness the potential of the youth into productive ventures.

Madam Mawusi-Koukoyi said with the introduction of free Senior High School (SHS) in 2017, many youths who graduated from Junior High School (JHS) proceed to SHS. However, few of them opt for vocational skills training. She noted that of about 75,000 youths who graduate from Senior High School, only about 25 per cent are enrolled in post-senior high institutions.

She further explained that “within our fraternity in CIGH, data available to us indicates that only about 30 per cent of our beneficiaries who graduate from SHS gain access posting to senior high institutions. This indicates that fewer youth beneficiaries are getting access to tertiary-level education.

It is at this backdrop that CIGH stepped up our game with Technical and Vocational Education and Training sensitization in collaboration with the Council for Technical and Vocational Educational Training (COTVET). With counseling support from the Frontline Church Partners (FCPs) and COTVET sensitizations, some of these youths are opting for vocational and apprenticeship programs as an alternative to tertiary education.”