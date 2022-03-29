1,100 Furniture, Computers Donated To Schools By Nhyiaeso MP

Dr Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, has donated a total of 1,100 tables and chairs to some public senior high, junior high and basic schools in the area.

Added to these were 20 set of computers and accessories and a multi-purpose printer machine.

The beneficiary schools were Opoku Ware Senior School (OWASS), Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSTS), St Hubert Seminary Senior High School, Prince of Peace Senior High, J.A Kuffour Senior High and Apraman M/A Cluster of Schools.

Dr Amoah, presenting the items at a short ceremony in Kumasi, noted that quality education was the most integral component of development in any society, and pledged to give a premium to the educational value chain in the area.

He indicated that there were numerous activities being undertaken in the constituency to uplift public schools to a higher standard.

These included awarding of scholarships to needy but brilliant students, rehabilitation of dilapidated schools, provision of potable drinking water, establishment of educational offices to create interface between constituents and the government.

The MP mentioned that plans were underway to secure a security patrolling pickup vehicle to guard the area to address insecurity issues confronting the people.

He said about 80 youth in the area have been provided with sewing, barbering and hairdressing machines to learn employable skills.

Dr Amoah called on stakeholders to upscale the needed efforts in resolving dysfunctional factors that were retarding the growth and progress of communities in the area.

Mr Samuel Payne, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, commended the MP for the prompt educational intervention, adding that the donation would go a long way to tackle inadequate furniture crisis in the schools.

He called on the beneficiary schools to exhibit good maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the items.

Mr Payne used the occasion to rally teachers to keep sacrificing and imparting knowledge in children to build a robust educational system.