11:11 Beach Club to host international Pillow Fighting Championship

The 11:11 Beach Club at La in Accra will be the venue for an international Pillow Fighting Championship coming up on May 28, 2023.

According to the President of Pillow Fighting Championship in Ghana, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams the new sport has attracted support and attention, hence some corporate bodies are willing to invest as it is also a tourist product.

He said the winners from all places where the game has been held are going to participate like Mamfe, Odorkor, Bukom and Chorkor.

He thanked American President and founder of Pillow Fighting Championship, Mr. Steve Williams for his support and motivation which has inspired people in Ghana.

11:11 Beach Club is a new resort facility at La which hopes to support in the organization of Beach Sports, Leisure and other entertainment activities to raise the profile of Ghana in tourism.