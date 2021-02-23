A total of 11,500 doses of Ebola vaccines donated by the World Health Organization arrived in Guinea on Monday evening, according to a statement released by Guinea’s health ministry.

This donation will be mainly used for the vaccination of people in southeastern N’Zerekore province and will be transported to the mountainous areas of southeastern Guinea to vaccinate local residents on Tuesday,said the statement. The flight delivering Ebola vaccine to Guinea took off from Geneva, and due to heavy fog in Guinea’s capital Conakry, it landed Sunday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

Official data shows that Guinea had confirmed 17 Ebola cases so far, five of whom have died, and a total of 380 close contacts, of whom 371 have been kept under medical observation.

On Feb. 14, the Ministry of Health of Guinea confirmed that there was an Ebola outbreak in N’zerekore province and reported seven confirmed cases, including three deaths.From 2013 to 2016, three countries in West Africa including Guinea were hit by an Ebola outbreak that claimed more than 11,000 lives.