11th Edition Of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competition Launched

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, launched the 2024 (Olympic Year) edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition at the Accra Sports Stadium, with a call on philanthropists to support budding athletes.

He commended the concept innovator, Mr. Reks Brobby, an Olympian and Sports Administrator / Events Manager for his vision and commitment to creating careers for sportsmen and women.

The Minister urged other companies to join in the positive project which started in 2013 and has yielded results as most of the participants have represented Ghana at major international competitions like the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

He noted that Accra has been declared a city of sports from 2024 to 2026, and Ghana’s Fastest is one of the projects the Ministry is supporting under the scheme.

He said the recently well-organized 13th African Games proved that the nation has people who can organize and perform exceptionally well.

He hailed Reks Brobby and his team for their splendid work over the years in giving the platform to athletes and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games, touted to be the best, biggest, and most organized in history.

He hinted that plans are advanced for the Ghana National Games which will begin in the regions and end in the capital, Accra.

Mr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, General Manager, Strategy & Investments of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) who is the headline and clothing sponsor of the project said the eleventh milestone is significant as the organizers have brought novelty into Ghana Athletics.

He said sports is a catalyst that can take people into other greater ventures, recalling the GNPC Speedsters Club which adds much value to the training of selected athletes beyond the tracks.

He called for more corporate interest in University Games and the return of Inter Colleges (Inter Co) which produced many track & field stars in the past.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was Guest of Honour said the GNPC Ghana Fastest Competition is one of the greatest private sector initiatives that has been extremely successful, as the President is interested and committed to support.

He prayed that Ghanaian athletes would qualify and represent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He commended GNPC and other sponsors of the Ghana Fastest competition.

“Jubilee House is fully behind this initiative” he assured.

The new Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Dodzie Numekevor promised to make available facilities and staff for the competition.

Mr. Reks Brobby revealed that the Ghana Fastest has become a big brand as many people from different parts of the country now want to perform on the platform it has given to potential athletes.

He urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Athletics to bring back Inter Co and make it popular again.

He announced that this year’s competition for under 15, under 18, and seniors above 18 years will start from the Aliu Mahama Stadium at Tamale on May 11, then move to Cape Coast Stadium on May 25, come to Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on June 15 and climax at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on June 29.

He presented three retired athletes, Ohene Karikari, Oko Addy, and Mike Ahey who blazed local and international tracks in the 1960s and 70s with Adidas products.

The chairman of the occasion was retired Supreme Court Judge, Mr. Justice Alan Brobbey.

The launch attracted a lot of athletics enthusiasts including the Chairman of the LOC for the 13th African Games Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Deputy DG of the NSA Mr. Majeed Bawa, President of Ghana Athletics Mr. Bawa Fuseini, Vice President of Ghana Athletics Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, some members of the 13th African Games LOC, MDs of Ghana Railways and, Ghana Export Promotions Authority and the Die Hard Supporters.