11th Ghana Garden and Flower Show to open on Wednesday , August 30 

Strategic Communication Africa Limited (STRATCOMM Africa) has announced its 11th edition of Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) grand opening on August 30, 2023, at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, in Accra.

The show will bring together exhibitors in the floriculture and horticulture industry, along with cherished patrons to promote environmental sustainability, employment generation and for national development.

A news brief copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, this year’s theme for the show is: “Green Fusion: Collaborating for Climate Action”, focusing on the crucial role of all stakeholders in taking urgent action against climate change, and highlighting the importance of collaboration.

It said Individuals, communities, public and private sector organisations, were being called on to act together in promoting agriculture, floriculture, and horticulture as critical for combating climate change.

The news brief said Mr. Jonas Claes, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of the Political Section of the Delegation of the European Union in Ghana would be the Special Guest of Honour and Mrs. Roselyn Fosuah Adjei, Director for Climate Change, Forestry Commission, would be the Keynote Speaker.

In addition to the daily exhibition from 0900 Hours to 2000 Hours, which will feature a wide array of floriculture and horticulture- related products, there will also be a variety of educative and fun activities for people of all ages.

“These activities include the “Green to Riches” Youth Conference, Gardening Masterclasses for Adults, “Little Green Fingers” (Gardening Workshops for Children), the Israeli Green Innovation Competition Awards Karaoke Night, Music Night (Open Mic and Concert with the Band FRA), and Family Fun Day which comes with a Drama Night (Thank God for Idiots, a Latif Abubakar play)”, it said.

Mrs. Sharon Anim, Marketing Communication Manager for Stratcomm Africa said, “Climate change presents a huge global issue that the world is united in addressing. Everyone has a role to play in acting against climate change.”

“Floriculture and horticulture address climate change whilst being, at the same time, a source of health, wealth, beauty and more. Communication is critical for bringing valuable knowledge to the attention of all for the needed action.”

“This is what Stratcomm Africa is committed to and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and the Show attest to that”, she added.

GFSS has grown significantly since it was initiated, the first edition of the show featured 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors and by 2022, the show had attracted about 200 exhibitors and 28,000 visitors.

This growth is testament to Stratcomm Africa’s ability to leverage the power of communication to create awareness, facilitate behaviour change

and foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards conserving the environment.

The Show provides a platform for businesses in the floriculture, horticulture, and agriculture industries to showcase their products and services, network with potential customers and partners, and build capacity for growth.