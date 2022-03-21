12 Commercial Sex Workers Arrested In Ho

A joint operation by personnel from the Police Intelligence and Operations Units in the Volta Region has led to the arrest of 12 female commercial sex workers operating within the Ho Municipality.

Their arrest follows intelligence reports of the commercial sex activities within the municipality, being a precursor to many other criminal activities such as break-ins, robbery and the recent incidents of murder within the municipality.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said the suspects whose ages range from 20 to 35 and included 11 foreigners and a Ghanaian.

They were Flourish Sampson 25, Gifty Blessing 26, Gloria John 25, Blessing Sunday 23, Sonia Asare 24, Chiamaka Okulen 23, Tosin Deli Ada 35, Rachael Francis 24, Grace Paul 28, Annabel John 20, Juliet Chiamaka 25 and Joy Tin 20.

They were arrested at Mirage Pub and would be screened and those found culpable would face rigours of the law.

The DSP said the operation would be sustained to weed out such elements from the region as a means of minimising the incidence of violent crimes.