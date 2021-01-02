A gas explosion in a residential building in the Iranian southwestern city of Ahvaz on Friday injured 12 people, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Two floors of the building were damaged in the incident, according to the report.

Following the incident, a rapid reaction team and two rescue teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society were sent to the area.

Managing Director of the Red Crescent Society of Khuzestan Province, Ali Khodadadi, said that a young child has been identified alive under the rubble, and the rescuers are removing debris to save the child’s life. Khodadadi said that gas leakage was the cause of incident.