12 inmates at Sunyani Central Prisons released as Travel and Tours agency pays fines

An Accra-based travel and tours agency, the Central Migration Grace (CMG), has paid a fine of GhC42,000.00 for the release of 12 inmates at the Sunyani Central Prisons.

In addition, the agency presented food items, detergents, toiletries and liquid soaps, second-hand clothing and other consumables worth thousands of Ghana Cedis for the upkeep of the inmates.

The food items included bags of rice, varieties of non-alcoholic beverages, cattle, quantities of bottled water, bags of sugar and cooking oil.

Mr Alif Adams, the Chief Executive Officer of CMG, said the support was in line with the agency’s corporate social responsibility in giving back to the society.

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha, Mr Adams said it was also for Ghanaians to remember to identify, show love and care and put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable in the society.

He appealed to the public to assist in tackling the daunting challenges confronting prison facilities in the country.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Williams Kulah, the Bono Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, expressed appreciation to the agency for the support towards the upkeep of the inmates.