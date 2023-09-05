12 killed in central Nigeria road accident

At least 12 people were killed and six others injured after a bus-truck collision in Nigeria’s central Kogi state, the traffic police said Monday.

Bizi Kazeem, the national spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission, said in a statement the incident occurred late Sunday on the Obajana-Lokoja expressway in Kogi.

Kazeem attributed the incident to a “speed violation,” saying one of the vehicle drivers lost control and rammed into the other from an opposite direction.

All 18 casualties of the accident were passengers in the bus, he added.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.