12 lives lost in anti-terrorist operation in north Burkina Faso

Three soldiers and nine army auxiliaries lost their lives in an anti-terrorist operation Thursday in the north region of Burkina Faso, the official news agency AIB reported Friday.

The army of Burkina Faso with the Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland (VDP) carried out the operation to dismantle armed groups that made homes in abandoned houses in the locality of Boulounga, Bam Province, in the north of the country.

The three soldiers and nine volunteers lost their lives in combat during the operation, the AIB reported, quoting security sources as saying. Enditem