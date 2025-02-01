12 Million Ghanaians at Risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases, WHO Warns

Approximately 12 million people in Ghana are at risk of contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), according to Frank Lule, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative.

Lule attributed this alarming statistic to inadequate access to clean water, sanitation, and hygienic facilities, which continue to drive the transmission of these diseases in underserved communities.

Lule made these remarks during the celebration of World NTDs Day 2025, held in Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region. The event, themed “Unite, Act to Eliminate NTDs,” aimed to raise awareness and galvanize efforts to achieve the WHO’s target of controlling, eliminating, and eradicating NTDs by 2030.

NTDs are a group of diverse conditions caused by various pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins. These diseases primarily affect individuals living in impoverished tropical regions, causing devastating health, social, and economic consequences. Since 2020, World NTDs Day has been observed annually to highlight the urgent need for global action against these diseases.

Lule emphasized that NTDs continue to impact the health and well-being of millions, particularly those in rural and underserved communities in Ghana. He called for effective collaboration among all sectors to combat the diseases, noting that significant progress has already been made through global Mass Administration Campaigns. These campaigns have drastically reduced the burden of lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis.

“Even here in Ghana, we have already eradicated guinea worm, trachoma, and African trypanosomiasis,” Lule said. However, he stressed that more work needs to be done to address the remaining challenges. “We must foster stronger collaboration between government, civil society, academia, and the private sector. Together, we can mobilize resources and intensify efforts to fight these diseases,” he added.

Hafiz Adam Taher, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health (MOH), reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3), which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all Ghanaians. He highlighted the Ministry’s role in strengthening the Inter-Country Coordinating Committee (ICCC) on Health and Care, which has been instrumental in the progress made so far.

Taher, who also chairs the NTD ICCC, noted significant milestones, including the inclusion of NTD services within the National Health Insurance Authority and the integration of NTD information into the Home Visit Registrar for Early Detection. These efforts, he said, have been critical in advancing the fight against NTDs.

Chrysantus Kubio, Volta Regional Director of Health Services, underscored the importance of the theme in demonstrating community commitment to combating NTDs. He called for mobilizing political will, securing more resources, and promoting leadership and ownership in affected districts.

Kubio explained that NTDs are often referred to as “neglected” because they have historically been absent from the global health agenda. He emphasized the need to share information on successes, challenges, and strategies to eliminate these diseases. “It is important to spotlight country successes, share lessons learned, and address the barriers preventing us from achieving our goals,” he said.

The event served as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address NTDs in Ghana. With 12 million people at risk, the call for unity and action has never been more critical. As stakeholders work towards the 2030 target, the focus must remain on collaboration, resource mobilization, and community engagement to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against these debilitating diseases.