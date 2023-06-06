12 students detained for damaging university properties

South African police said Monday that 12 students from the University of Fort Hare in Eastern Cape Province were detained Sunday night for malicious damage to the university’s properties.

The police said they were called to the university at around 8 p.m., local time, Sunday after the students were engaging in violent protests.

“At the scene, police arrested 12 students for malicious damage to property and burglary business, after the university’s examination hall was slightly damaged, and its furniture was removed and torched just outside the hall. It is further said that a mob then went amok and damaged several surveillance camera systems and also looted the institution’s cafeteria.

It is believed that the mayhem started, following an internal dispute about examinations,” the police said in a statement.

The arrested students are aged between 19 and 22 and will appear at Alice Magistrate's Court Tuesday on charges of malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft, according to the police.