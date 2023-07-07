12 year old boy drowns in abandoned galamsey pit

A 12-year-old primary school student from Ayenfuri Gyaman Methodist Primary School reportedly lost his life while swimming in an abandoned galamsey pit in Denkyira Gyaman, a farming community located in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

Eric Ankrah, accompanied by three friends, ventured into one of the numerous abandoned illegal mining pits in the area to enjoy a swim.

Unfortunately, Eric, who was not a proficient swimmer, drowned around 1:00 pm.

According to reports, Eric had been cautioned not to venture too far into the water due to his limited swimming abilities.

However, he got carried away in the moment and lost track, resulting in the tragic accident.

In an interview with a radio station in the area, Eric’s mother, Afia Ruth, expressed her profound shock upon receiving the news of her son’s demise.

She revealed that Eric had left home in the morning to attend school, only to be devastated by the afternoon’s heartbreaking revelation that he had drowned in an abandoned illegal mining pit.

The body of the young boy has been recovered and transported to the Dunkwa Hospital Mortuary for preservation and further investigation.