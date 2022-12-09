120 golfers to jostle for Okyenhene Invitational trophy

This year’s Okyenhene Invitational Golf Championship tee-off at the Crop Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) Golf Course at Tafo in the Eastern Region on Saturday, December 10.

Christopher Mbii, Vice Captain of the Tafo Golf Club who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, said about 120 amateur and professional golfers had been invited to participate in the one-day event.

He said the competition would be played in accordance with the rules of the Royal Golf Club, the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the Tafo Golf Club.

The Captain said the competition would be played in honour of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene and would be sponsored by eight corporate bodies.

He named them as Imperial Homes, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Digicraft Advertising and Brand Management, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG),Natioinal Petroleum Authority (NPA), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST) and Okyeman Susubiribi.

Christopher Mbii named some of the golfers expected to be seen in action as His Royal Majesty Oseadeyo Kwasi Akufo III, Okuapemhene, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President of the Tafo Golf Club,Sam Jonah, E.K. Bonsu, Alex Kwapong, Dr Paul Owusu-Baah, Philip Ayesu and Mike Aggrey.

The Ladies segment would also witness stiff opposition from Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah, Georgina Andoh and Mona Myles-Lamptey.

There would be prizes for the Men and the Ladies categories as well as consolation prizes for ‘Nearest to the Pin’, and ‘Bobby’.