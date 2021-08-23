120 golfers to vie for Centre of the World trophy

The third annual Centre of the World Open Golf Championship tee-off at the Tema Centre of the World Golf Course on Saturday, August 28.

Ministers of State, Parliamentarians and captains of the industry from Ghana and West Africa are expected to participate in the one-day event.

Mr. Kwadwo Antwi Boateng, the General Manager of the Tema Centre of the World Golf Club, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Monday, said about 120 golfers were expected to participate in the competition which was to officially change the name of the Tema Country Golf Club to Centre of the World Golf Club due to its unique location.

He said the competition would also be used to create awareness of reducing the Covid-19 pandemic which had taken many lives.

“It is also to project the country as the ‘Centre of the World due to its location and the closeness of Tema to the Greenwich Meridian and the Equator in the Atlantic Ocean, he said.

Mr. Boateng said the competition would be played in accordance with the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the Club.

He named some of the golfers expected to participate in the 18-Hole event as Augusstine Manasseh, Christopher Mbii, Mona Myles Lamptey, Mercer Wenner , Adelaide Owusu-Adjapon g and florence Etwi-Barimah.

There would be prizes for’ The Closest to the Pin, the Longest Drive as well as Bobby apart from the main prizes.