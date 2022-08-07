120 Officers’ spouses graduate from 7 Garrison Command Skills Training

A total of one hundred and twenty spouses of officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces have graduated from the Command Skills training programme at the Volta Barracks in Ho.

The eight-week skills development training, which started on June 09, is an initiative of the Ghana Armed Forces High Command to equip military and other sister Security Services Spouses in all Garrisons of the Ghana Armed Forces with employable skills towards making them self-reliant.

The Spouses were taken through Soap and cream making, make-up, fascinator, flowering arrangement and decor, preservatives, confectioners and food, ice cream and local drinks making, and the making of ornaments such as beads.

Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commanding officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, in his closing remarks thanked the Military High Command for the initiative and urged the spouses to put the skills acquired to effective use as “he will monitor how they use these skills for the benefit their families.”

Dignataries that attended the graduation included ASP Juliana Mawusi of the Regional Police Command, Rev. Fr. Supt. Francis Eboo Chaplain for the Ghana Prisons Service Ho, Regional Director of Ghana Enterprise Agency, Mr Seth Komla Klutse and Head of Business Advisory Centre, Madam Selase Adolphine Donudenu.