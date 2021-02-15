The state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported on Friday 120 suspected bandits have surrendered to Ethiopian authorities in the country’s western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state.

EBC reported the 120 suspected bandits who were based in the Mandura locality, Metekel zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region surrendered to Ethiopian authorities after successful mediation efforts by community elders convinced them to come out of their forest hideouts.

EBC further reported the suspected bandits are expected to be rehabilitated by Ethiopian government to help them become a constructive member of their respective home areas.

In October, a series of attacks by suspected bandits in the Mandura locality of the Metekel zone left at least 26 civilians including one foreigner dead.

Nine other civilians were injured in the attacks.

In recent months, deadly inter-communal violence in the Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz regional state has killed thousands of civilians and displaced more than 100,000 others.

The clashes are mainly over access to power and land resources.

Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, located along the Ethiopia-Sudan border, hosts Ethiopia’s largest development project — the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is under construction on the Blue Nile River with a construction cost of close to 5 billion U.S. dollars. Enditem