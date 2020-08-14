A total of 120 Syrian opposition fighters have recently been sent to Libya by Turkey to join the UN-backed Libyan government’s fight against the eastern-based army, a war monitor reported on Thursday.

The opposition fighters were sent from rebel-held areas in northern Syria to Turkey first before they were dispatched to Libya, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said 17,420 Syrian rebels have so far been sent from Syria to Libya through Turkey. It added that 6,000 of them were sent back to Syria after their contracts ended.

The Turkey-backed rebels opened four centers in the northern Syrian city of Afrin to recruit fighters to be sent to Libya.