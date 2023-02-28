1,200 master craft persons receive training in Kumasi

About 1,200 master craft persons and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kumasi have received a three-day coaching programme from the Design and Technology Institute (DTI).

The coaching programme is a follow-up to the Precision Quality (PQ) training where these artisans and SMEs were introduced and taken through the PQ model and how they could leverage on the knowledge to grow their business.

The training programme was part of DTI’s strategy to work with key stakeholders to enable about three million young people, particularly women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030, using a multiplier approach.

It forms part of a three-year “Transforming youth TVET livelihoods for sustainable jobs’’ partnership between DTI and the Mastercard Foundation.

The Mastercard Foundation is working on a ‘Young Africa Works’ strategy in Ghana, which seeks to provide 40,000 direct and indirect work opportunities for young people in the country.

The beneficiaries of the training programme included wood workers, beauticians, welders, tailors and small business owners.

They were exposed to quality customer care, accounts creation, business registration, book-keeping, and records keeping, among others.

Mr. Edwin Fayorsey, Acting Project Coordinator, DTI, said in all 7,000 SMEs and master craft persons were being trained in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Volta Regions.

He urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity and practice healthy business norms to sustain operations and meet standards to compete in the local and international markets.

“It is a course in the right direction, every artisan needs to take the opportunity to come on board and strive for business excellence,” he told the participants

Mr Fayorsey said DTI would follow up on the beneficiary artisans and SMEs to ensure that the knowledge acquired at the coaching programme was implemented at the various workstations.

Mr Eric Boakye Yiadom, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), said the artisans had the talents but needed constant skills sharpening to assist them to stay through business.

He said such programmes were some of the surest ways to acquire knowledge and refresh the minds for business growth.