Last year saw at least 1200 kilometres of asphalt overlays being completed in fulfilment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s declaration of 2020 as the “Year of Roads”.

Additionally, the Ministry of Roads and Highways was able to complete surface dressing on 55 road projects, translating into over 20,000km of roads, and constructed six interchanges and bridges across the country.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, said this on Tuesday when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting.

He said despite the efforts by the Government to support local contractors to build their capacities by coming together to bid for big contracts, a lot of them preferred to remain solo, which did not augur well for their growth.

He said construction was capital intensive and advised the local contractors against operating on individual basis as that would make it difficult to build their capacities.

“Going forward, as a country, there must be efforts to pay local contractors on time so that they don’t lose out in terms of high interest payment to the banks, among others,” the nominee said.

Mr Amoako-Atta has been re-nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the same ministerial portfolio.

He is the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West and had been instrumental in championing the “Year of Roads” agenda, which saw the asphalting of many roads in the regional capitals and districts across the country.