The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Libya to more than 2,500.

The center said in a statement that it received a total of 1,074 suspected samples, of which 123 were tested positive, adding that six patients have recovered while one died.

The center said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 2,547, including 510 recoveries and 58 deaths.

A series of protective measures against the pandemic have been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was announced in March, including closing the country’s borders, closing schools and mosques, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical supplies, including nucleic acid diagnostic kits and masks, to Libya in June to help the country fight against the pandemic. Enditem

Advertisements