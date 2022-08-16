1,234 candidates in Kadjebi sit for 2022 BECE Examination

GNA
Mr Christopher Agorkle, District Examination Officer
A total of 1,234 Candidates are expected to write the 2022 Basic Education Certificates Examination (BECE) in the Kadjebi District.

The figure includes 611 males and 505 females from 49 public schools and 62 males and 56 females from 10 private schools in the district.

There is one exam depot and seven examination centres across the district.

Mr Christopher Agorkle, District Examination Officer disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The candidates are expected to write the examination on nine subjects with Social Studies paper being the first to be taken on Monday, October 17, 2022, with French Language, the last paper on Friday, October 21, 2022.

He said seven supervisors, four assistant supervisors and fifty invigilators, will oversee the examination if things remain the same as they were in 2021.

He named the examination centres as KASEC A, B and C, DOPAS A and B and Dodo-Amanfrom A and B Centres; and hoped there would be no changes to these arrangements.

