124 artisanal workers trained on business management

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in collaboeation with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have trained 124 artisanal workers in the Bono Regional on business development and management.

The day’s training centered on discovery, business planning,resourcing, harvesting and management and the beneficiaries including dressmakers, hairdressers, mechanics and petty traders were selected from the 12 politically administrative municipalities and districts in the region.

Suncity hub, an organisation which promotes entrepreneurship, facilitated the training which exposed the beneficiaries to creative and innovative ways of running businesses.

Speaking in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the training held in Sunyani, Mr Eric Amponsah, a facilitator with the Suncity Hub said the training had empowered artisanal workers to run their businesses effectively and derive the optimum benefit.

He advised the beneficiaries to go back and applied the knowledge they had acquired to help expand their business and provide them with sound financial security and better their lots too.

Some of the beneficiaries described the training as insightful and eye opener, and expressed appreciation to the NEIP, YEA and its partners for the support, and hoped the training would be extended to benefit other artisanal workers.