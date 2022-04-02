124 Teenage Pregnancies Recorded In January, February 2022 At Ashaiman

The Ashaiman Municipality has recorded 124 teenage pregnancy cases between January and February this year, making it an average of 2.1 teenage girls getting pregnant daily.

The Municipality recorded a total of 671 teenage pregnancies cases in 2020, and in 2021 the cases increased to 793, Ms Theodora Okpojah, Sub-Municipal Head Nurse in Amuidjor in the Ashaiman Municipality has revealed.

She said Amuidjor was identified as a community with the highest cases of teenage pregnancy cases, the municipal statistical data revealed.

Ms Okpojah gave the figures, at a forum organized by the Ghana Federation of the Urban Poor (GHAFUP) in collaboration with the United Nations- Habit (UN-Habit) and United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) to climax the celebration of the International Women’s Day 2022.

Speaking on the topic: “Sexual and reproductive health, teenage pregnancy and family planning,” Ms Okpojah highlighted the rate at which teenage pregnancy was increasing in Ashaiman and called for urgent intervention.

She urged parents and guardians to build relationships with their teenage children to enable them to have a friendly bond to discuss adolescent sexual growth.

She, therefore, encouraged parents and guardians to deepen their friendly relationships with their teenage wards.

She pleaded with parents to be watchful and mindful of the kind of friends their teenage girls associate with and try to school them on sex education at home.

Ms Okpojah encouraged teenage girls and mothers that “if they do not want unwanted pregnancies which may lead to abortion, then the best way was to totally abstain from sexual activities, use protection, or walk into a registered hospital for family planning.