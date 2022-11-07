1,260 widows screened on various health conditions in Sunyani

The Sunyani branch of the 21st Clinic, specialised in sciatica and other related diseases, at the weekend screened widows and couples in parts of the country.

In all, more than 1,260 widows and couples between the ages of 30 and 80 spread across all its 10 branches nationwide were screened for diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis ‘B’ body mass index, malaria and other diseases.

Some of the beneficiaries were provided with medication.

Dr. Blessed Foster, the Chief Executive Officer of the Clinic, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani that the free health screening exercises were in line with the Clinic’s corporate social responsibility programme, held in November every year.

He said improving the health status of the people remained pre-requisite for wealth creation and poverty reduction, saying without good health people could not work and improve productivity.

Dr. Foster advised the public to avoid self-medication, do regular medical examinations and visit nearest health facilities whenever they experienced abnormalities in their body systems.

Mr Bernard Ofori, the General Manager, 21st Clinic in another interview told the GNA, more than 150 people in the Sunyani Municipality benefited from the exercise.

“It’s our vision to improve the health conditions of Ghanaians, particularly widows in the country and we are poised to achieve that”, Mr. Ofori indicated.