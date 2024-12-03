“12870” ticket wins ultimate prize of Gh₵ 1 million Luckiest draw

The final draw of the Luckiest Africa organized by Geniusloci Limited under the auspices of the National Lottery Authority ( NLA) on the Caritas platform with ticket number “12870” have emerged as the ultimate winner of a whopping Gh₵ 1 million cash prize.

Speaking at the grand ceremony in Accra, the Managing Director of Genuisloci Limited, Mr. Dennis Adutwum said the draw was held on 30th November as a result of the general elections scheduled for 7th December, 2024 hence the change in date.

He explained that the lottery operates from July to December, and climaxed at 1, 200 hours on the last Saturday to Christmas for cherish winners to go home with handsome rewards.

According to him, the lottery space have made tremendous progress pointing out that the company received over 300, 000 entries as compared to 100, 000 as of last year with entries in three categories namely community wins, bonus tickets wins and the luckiest win.

“The community category he said, includes filling stations, trotro, prisons and the Jewelers communities while the Bonus tickets comes along with three random tickets winning 100 times their amount staked, ” he outlined.

Mr. Adutwum further hinted that the community category received 100 communities and comprises of artisans, fisherfolks, police, CEOs, Kayayei, golfers, journalists among others took part in the draw buying tickets from one Ghana cedis to Gh₵ 5, 000.

For his part, the Head of Marketing and Caritas Manager of NLA, Mr Bernard Buamah expressed his gratitude to stakeholders saying the gesture forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) in supporting communities particularly healthy care and education.

He again expressed his appreciation to the management of the NLA in relations to the Caritas platform for the effective collaboration for the successful operation of the lottery in offering customers a chance in winning fantastic prizes.

Report by Ben LARYEA