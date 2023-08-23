12th Chess President’s Cup Tournament From August 25 to 27

Ghana Chess Association is thrilled to announce the upcoming 12th President’s Cup, a prestigious chess tournament set to take place in Ghana.

This highly anticipated event will bring together chess enthusiasts, players, and professionals from across the country and beyond for a thrilling display of strategic mastery and friendly competition.

The 12th President’s Cup is scheduled to be held from 25th – 27th August, 2023 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra.

This tournament promises an exhilarating experience for players of all levels, whether you are a seasoned chess player or a beginner looking to showcase your skills.

With a rich annual history and a dedicated chess community, Ghana provides the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary event.

The 12th President’s Cup aims to promote the growth of chess in Ghana and inspire the next generation of chess players to reach new heights of excellence.

Participants can expect a well-organized and professionally executed tournament, adhering to the highest standards of fair play and sportsmanship. The tournament will be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations set by International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the Ghana Chess Association.

The 12th edition will have a whooping prize pool of GHS 10,000.00 shared across multiple categories, ensuring an inclusive and competitive atmosphere. Players will have the opportunity to compete against some of the best chess players in and outside the country and showcase their strategic prowess.

In addition to the intense competition, the tournament will also provide an invaluable opportunity for chess enthusiasts to connect, learn, and grow. Participants will have the chance to engage in friendly exchanges, share experiences, and build lasting connections within the chess community.

Ghana Chess Association would like to extend its gratitude to the sponsors (Reiss & Co. and Professor Adanu from College of Physicians and Surgeons) and partners who have contributed to making this tournament a reality. Their support is instrumental in promoting and nurturing the chess scene in Ghana.

Chess enthusiasts, players, and spectators alike are encouraged to mark their calendars and be a part of this extraordinary chess event in Ghana. Stay tuned for further updates, including registration details and the official schedule, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Source : Ghana Chess