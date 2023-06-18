12th China Medical Team In Ghana To Provide Services At LEKMA Hospital

The 12th China Medical Team from Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital has arrived in Accra, Ghana to carry out a charity project, providing cost reductions for laparoscopic surgeries for patients at LEKMA Hospital.

The team of Nine (9) doctors including a Cardiologist, Dr. Liu Yixuan, are also to perform treatments in various clinical specialties, including traumatology and orthopedics, general surgery, ophthalmology, acupuncture, obstetrics and gynecology, radiology, cardiology, neurology, and anesthesiology.

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Liu Yixuan, he explained his enthusiasm in assisting Ghana overcome the healthcare needs especially in cardio diseases among patients.

He believes that patients at the LEKMA hospital need him, and that since LEKMA hospital is Ghana-China Friendship hospital, he is ready to work to improve medical conditions of patients at the hospital.

“This is most significant thing in my life,” he said.

Dr. Liu Yixuan also averred that prior to their coming to Ghana and to LEKMA hospital, the hospital had no Echocardiography machine. Through the collective efforts of local Chinese companies, an ultrasound machine was generously donated to the medical team.

He enumerated that the machine is able to detect Cardiomyopathy, Infective endocarditis, Pericardial disease, Valve disease, among others.

According to him, the team has been in Ghana for the past three (3) months and his works on patients over this period has shown that there is a high increasing popularity of cardio diseases among patients, and therefore he will ensure that he improves doctors’ proficiency in this area by teaching them and sharing his experiences and knowledge with them “to the best of my abilities.”

He also indicated that Cardio diseases are very common in Ghanaians especially Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is most often caused by abnormal genes in the heart muscle.

He however noted that treatments of Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is through medication, control of the hypertention, avoid the intake of too much salty food, regular exercise and life-style changes.

Dr. Liu Yixuan hopes to make a significant contribution to the program, sharing their knowledge and expertise with their Ghanaian counterparts.

On his part, the Team Leader, Dr. Du Yushan, a Radiologist, also spoke about the Agreement between Ghana and China of which the team of Chinese doctors are sent to LEKMA Hospital.

He also indicated that, the Chinese government by that Agreement, is supporting the program by offering transportation, accommodation and food for the doctors.

He said, the team will be in Ghana for a year after which, a different team will be dispatched from China to Ghana to continue with the services.

“We are honoured to contribute to the healthcare needs of the Ghanaian people. The team’s mission is to participate in a medical assistance and exchange program at LEKMA Hospital under the China-Ghana Friendship Hospital program. The selection process for the team was rigorous, and only the most qualified medical professionals were chosen to represent Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, a renowned Class A Tertiary Hospital with a 75-year history,” he said.

Dr. Du Yushan said, his team expects to make a significant contribution to the program, sharing their knowledge and expertise with their Ghanaian counterparts as members of the team have diverse expertise and extensive experience that make them well-suited to provide valuable medical assistance and exchange while also strengthening the friendship between China and Ghana.

Brief information on Dr. Liu Yixuan

Dr. Liu Yixuan is an Associate Chief Physician of Cardiovascular Internal Medicine, specializing in a wide range of cardiovascular interventions such as the treatment of coronary heart disease, radio frequency ablation for tachyarrhythmia, and the implantation of pacemakers for bradycardia.

He is also highly skilled in interventional transcatheter closure for congenital heart disease in both children and adults.

Dr. Liu Yixuan possesses rich experience in the diagnosis and treatment of various conditions including hypertension, heart failure, cardiomyopathy, aortic dissection, and lipid disorders.

As the only qualified doctor to comment ECG and perform and interpret cardiac ultrasound at the hospital, his presence, according to nurses and doctors of LEKMA Hospital, is crucial for ensuring that these diagnostic procedures are carried out effectively and accurately.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA