12th Chinese medical team kicks off mission in Ghana

The newly-arrived 12th batch of the Chinese medical team in Ghana has kicked off their mission, the team told Xinhua late Friday.

At a reception held by the Chinese embassy in Ghana, Du Yushan, the leader of the team, said that the team includes 11 members from China’s Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital and covers nine clinical specialties.

“Before we came, we had a four-month comprehensive training, now we could say we are fully prepared,” said Du.

Du pledged that the team will inherit the fine tradition of previous teams and carry out the work with full enthusiasm for the benefit of Ghanaian people.

During the reception, Lu Kun, the Chinese ambassador to Ghana, praised the previous team’s efforts to help upgrade the level of Ghana’s medical service and expressed confidence that the new team will carry on the cause and further boost the China-Ghana friendship.

Akua Asante, the medical superintendent of the China-Ghana Friendship Hospital, said the Chinese medical team’s clinical service is outstanding and their working relationship with colleagues and patients is recommendable.

She expressed her gratitude for the Chinese government’s consistent support for the hospital, saying it is a demonstration of the excellent relations that exist between the two countries. Enditem