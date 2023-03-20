12th edition of ECOWAS African Wrestling Tournament ends in Niamey

After three days of very technical and high-level fighting, the 12th African wrestling tournament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which opposed more than sixty wrestlers from thirteen (13) member countries of the regional organisation, ended on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Niamey, Niger.

At the end of the fights delivered in a true spirit of fair play, and with an audience committed to its cause, Niger stands out widely by winning three gold medals in individual fights per category and the cup of the best team.

The highlight of the tournament, the final of the team fight between Niger and Senegal ended, in fact, with Niger’s victory by three (3) two victories. Nigeria, for its part, defeats Gambia in third place.

In terms of individual fights, Senegalese wrestler Modou Faye, foal of the famous coach Ambroise Sarr, wins the gold medal in the 120 kg category ahead of Nigerian Benson Godwill. In the other categories, the gold medals go to Nigerian Djamilou Bakoye (66kg), Mansour Issa (76kg) and Abouba Gambian Babacar Boye, on the other hand, wins the 100kg gold medal by defeating Nigerien star Aïbo hassan.

In the final prize list, Niger leads with 4 gold medals, and one in silver, Senegal two gold medals and one silver, Gambia a gold medal and a silver medal, Nigeria a silver medal and a bronze medal, Burkina Faso a bronze medal, Guinea Bissau two bronze medals and Côte d’Ivoire a bronze medal.

The various prizes were presented to the recipients by the Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports, SE Adamou Sékou Doro, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger SE N’Dri Guillaume GNAMIEN on behalf of Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, the Ambassador of the European Union in Niger, SE Salvador PINTO DA FRANÇA, that of

It should be noted that the Tolac instituted by ECOWAS in 1986, is a tournament that, over the editions, has gained in maturity and notoriety while becoming a pleasant sporting and cultural setting, contributing to the strengthening of ties of solidarity and friendship between its member countries, regional integration and the sustainable development of the West African area.