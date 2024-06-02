12th ICTM Announces OIC Cities of Tourism for 2025, 2026 and 2027

The 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (12th ICTM), convened in Khiva, Uzbekistan, concluded with the announcement of the OIC Cities of Tourism for the upcoming years. Dakar, Senegal, Cairo, Egypt, and Lahore, Pakistan, have been selected as the OIC Cities of Tourism for 2025, 2026, and 2027, respectively.

The Conference applauded the detailed plans outlined by relevant OIC institutions for the celebration of Khiva as the OIC City of Tourism for 2024. It urged member states to actively engage in the various activities planned for the awardee cities in the coming years.

Additionally, the 12th ICTM endorsed Qatar as the host country for the 13th Session of ICTM in 2026, encouraging member states and OIC institutions to participate actively.

Emphasizing the importance of promoting intra-OIC tourist flows, the Conference urged member states and relevant institutions to implement the Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Islamic Tourism. It also advocated for the organization of annual events on Islamic tourism to facilitate visa procedures, attract investment, enhance branding, standardization, and capacity building.

The Conference called upon the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) to collaborate closely with the OIC and other international organizations, such as UN Tourism, to revise the Strategy for the Development of Sustainable Cultural Tourism in the Islamic World.

Furthermore, the participants underscored the significance of digitalization in promoting and marketing destinations and improving the tourism experience for international visitors. This initiative aims to accelerate recovery efforts from the Covid-19 pandemic and attract more international tourists.

The 12th ICTM expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for hosting the Conference in the historic city of Khiva, under the theme “Development of the Tourism Industry in a Sustainable and Resilient Way.” It also congratulated Uzbekistan on the selection of Samarkand as the Culture Capital of the Islamic World for 2025.