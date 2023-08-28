13 Arrested Following Attack on Tamale District Court

Thirteen individuals have been apprehended by the Northern Regional Police Command following an alleged assault on Tamale District Court 1.

On Monday, August 28, a group of irate residents from Tamale converged at the Tamale District Court to observe proceedings involving Karim Osman, a businessman accused of involvement in drug-related activities.

A clash unfolded as a segment of the youth attempted to forcefully enter the courtroom, resulting in a confrontation with law enforcement personnel.

To disperse the gathering, law enforcement had to discharge multiple warning shots, which resulted in the arrest of thirteen individuals by the police.

In addition, the police confiscated more than a hundred motorcycles owned by the youth.

Earlier in January of the same year, the youth of Aboabo in Tamale had penned a letter to sixteen paramount chiefs, including the Ya-Naa, as well as the police and the food and drugs authority, apprising them of the need to address the sale and consumption of illicit drugs within the city.

More recently, the group had intercepted several parcels suspected to contain the drug tramadol, which they believed belonged to businessman Karim Osman.

However, on Tuesday, August 15, the accused businessman filed a lawsuit against the youth at the Tamale District Court.

On the subsequent Monday, August 28, the youth congregated at the court for the hearing of the case. Yet, a misunderstanding between the police and the youth resulted in the arrest of thirteen individuals.