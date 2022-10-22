13 C40 cities commit to boosting public health by slashing waste emissions

Thirteen Global South cities have signed up to C40’s Pathway Towards Zero Waste, which aims to slash waste emissions and set cities on a path to a cleaner, healthier, more resilient and inclusive future.

The Pathway’s launch was announced today at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Inaugural signatories are the cities of Accra, Amman, Bengaluru, Buenos Aires, Curitiba, Dar es Salaam, Durban, Ekurhuleni, Freetown, Nairobi, Quito, Rio de Janeiro and Tshwane.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stressed that reducing methane emissions is the fastest way to tackle global warming. Every 1kg of food waste disposed of in dumpsites and landfills not only pollutes the soil and underground water, but has the same climate impact as burning 1 litre of petrol.

In most Global South cities, including those across Africa, Latin America, South East and Southwest Asia, waste is a large contributor to municipal emissions, and in some regions can represent up to 35% of municipal overall emissions, primarily from methane generated at dumpsites and landfills. This is hugely detrimental to the environment, as

methane’s contribution to global warming is 87 times higher than CO2 in the near term.

C40 cities in the Global South generate more than 2 million tonnes of methane per year. The thirteen cities that have signed the Pathway have taken a crucial step to reduce emissions in their cities, in line with C40’s Towards Zero Waste Accelerator. By signing up to the Pathway, cities commit to working toward a set of ambitious targets by 2030,

including providing timely city-wide waste collection services, treating at least 30% of organic waste and reducing waste disposal emissions by at least 30%. To reach these targets, cities may pursue a variety of interventions, including the development of sanitary landfills (with landfill gas capture), improving informal sector working conditions, introducing a comprehensive recycling system and waste segregation framework, phasing out organic waste disposal, restricting single-use items and phasing out non-recyclable materials.

This commitment on waste and organics’ recovery will yield enormous benefits for the climate, health, food and water security, economic opportunity and soil restoration. By reducing the disposal of food waste and improving waste operations and infrastructure, cities can work to avoid the worst impacts of climate change for this generation and

deliver local benefits to our communities.

Many C40 cities are already making significant progress toward meeting this commitment. Sao Paulo has introduced composting for fruit and vegetable markets, resulting in a total of 7,100 tons of organic waste having been collected and treated between January and August of 2020. This generated 1,400 tons of compost that was then used as fertiliser in municipal parks. Lagos has improved waste collection, reinventing its waste systems and incentivising social entrepreneurship. Rio de Janeiro has engaged with the informal sector, boosting representation, which is also the case in Accra, where increased recognition has formalised the positions of 850 workers and increased waste

collection by 10%, and Addis Ababa, which has engaged community cooperatives to increase organics treatment capacity and reduce uncollected waste and disposal.

Similarly, Buenos Aires has introduced waste cooperatives, helping to formalise informal waste collectors, increase recycling rates and improve living conditions. In addition, the introduction of a city-wide two-stream segregated collection has led to a reduction in waste disposed at landfills, while a food waste collection initiative, through drop-off sites for households, has helped cement new habits among residents. Durban has focused on world class, cost effective, sanitary landfill conservancies and reforestation efforts that has helped to generate jobs and transformed exhausted landfills into conservation areas for local wildlife.

C40 Executive Director Mark Watts said: “I’m delighted that thirteen C40 Global South cities will be delivering science-based action on climate by joining the Pathway Towards Zero Waste. Waste is one of the key areas for which city governments are responsible, and taking this step will make cities cleaner, healthier, more resilient, create better jobs and reduce 1 million tonnes of methane emissions each year.

We hope these pioneer C40 mayors will provide inspiration to Global South cities across the world who are looking to slash pollution while creating better jobs and improving public health.” His Excellency Dr. Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, Mayor of Amman, said: “The City of Amman commits to leading the way to integrate solid waste management and to fight climate change. Partnering with the private sector and heading towards zero waste will benefit all