Thirteen civilians were killed early Friday in a suicide bombing attack by terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North, local sources said.

According to local residents and security sources, the attack took place in Mozogo in the division of Mayo-Tsanaga at around 1 a.m.

The Jihadists broke in as most of the population fell asleep. Once they were spotted by the local vigilance committee and security forces, one jihadist was killed, while another was able to activate the explosive belt.

The explosion killed thirteen civilians. The suicide bomber was killed instantly, according to security sources.