13 Electoral Area Coordinators Pick Form For Abdul-Mannaf Sowah At Odododiodioo

What can only be described as a historic and memorable event in the history and calendar of the Parliamentary Candidate elections of Odododiodioo Constituency in the Greater Accra Region occurred a couple of days ago, as thirteen (13) electoral area coordinators, over hundred polling station officers, and some opinion leaders from various areas of the Constituency, to pick a nomination form on behalf of Abdul-Mannaf Sowah for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Constituency.

Accompanied by Hajia Rahina, former Regional Deputy Nasara Coordinator, Nana Addo Danso also known as Smart, Zone 10 Coordinator, led the delegation to present the bankers draft of Three Thousand Cedis (GH¢3,000.00) to purchase the form.

In his address, he remarked that this single act was to repay Abdul-Mannaf Sowah for nurturing and supporting the Constituency to date.

“Mannaf is the best candidate to win Odododiodioo seat for us. He has supported the constituency after the last election and continues to support polling station officers through various means. We picked the nomination form for him as a gesture of gratitude for his immense contribution to NPP Odododiodioo” he said.