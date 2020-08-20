A Tanzanian court on Thursday sentenced 13 people after they were convicted of poaching in the country.

The Serengeti District Magistrate Court in Mara region sentenced nine of the convicts to 20 years in prison each and the other four were given one-year sentence each.

State Attorneys David Meikasi and Jacob Matatala for the prosecution told the court that the suspects were arrested on different occasions between 2018 and 2019 while poaching in the Serengeti National Park and Ikorongo Forest Reserve.

“The accused persons were also found in possession of illegal firearms,” said the prosecutors.