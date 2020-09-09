AFP/File / Pius Utomi Ekpei Nigerian militants wreaked havoc on the country's oil sector in the 2000s
Somali National Army (SNA) on Tuesday killed 13 al-Shabab extremists in an offensive in the southern region of Lower Juba, a military officer confirmed on Wednesday.

Ismail Abdi Malik Malin, an SNA commander, said the army launched an attack on the militants’ bases on the outskirts of Kismayo town, inflicting severe casualties.

“There was an intense confrontation between the army and the militants, but we overpowered them, killing 13 of them including two senior leaders,” Malin said.

He added that the army is pursuing the remnants who fled to the forest.

Southern regions of Somalia have become the battleground of the clashes between government forces and al-Shabab extremists since the militants were chased out of the capital Mogadishu in August 2011 by African Union Forces and Somali Army.

