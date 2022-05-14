13 PWDs in Akatsi South receive support

Thirteen physically challenged persons within the Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta Region have received support from the Government through the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly.

The donation forms part of the efforts of the government in enhancing their lots.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) who donated the items on behalf of the government urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the items as the government remained committed to ensuring equal opportunities for every individual regardless of any form of disparity.

Mr Nyahe assured that other people with disability PWDs yet to receive any form of support from the government in the Municipality to remain calm “as your turn will also come.”

Mr Emmanuel Dorkordi, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, expressed gratitude to the MCE for his contributions to the welfare of the disabled and appealed to the beneficiaries to improve their living conditions with the items.

Among the items presented were freezers, laptops, wheel chairs, ice chest, and others.

Some beneficiaries who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) thanked government for the offer.