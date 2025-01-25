13-Year-Old Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise Becomes KNUST’s Youngest Undergraduate

In a remarkable feat of academic brilliance, 13-year-old Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise from the Savannah Region has earned a spot as the youngest undergraduate at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Physics, his journey reflects not only academic excellence but also an unyielding passion for learning and discovery.

Melchizedek’s achievements are extraordinary for someone of his age. He earned his place at KNUST after excelling in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), securing A1 grades in Physics and Mathematics. “I started school at just two years old,” Melchizedek shared in an interview. “By seven, I was already in Primary 4, and I skipped Primary 5 to go straight to Primary 6.”

Raised in an academic household with a father who teaches Economics and a mother who is a primary school educator, Melchizedek’s environment was always one of intellectual stimulation. Despite his early academic success, he faced the challenge of being younger than most of his peers, particularly in senior high school. “In senior high school, I initially felt intimidated because of my age,” he said. “But as time went on, I got used to it. Now, being here at KNUST, where most of my peers are older, feels normal to me.”

His love for Physics, particularly Mechanics, stems from his childhood dream of becoming a pilot—a goal that evolved as he recognized the limitations of the profession. “With Physics, I can build a strong foundation and explore other fields like aerospace or mechanical engineering,” he explained. “By my third or fourth year, I’ll decide which path to specialize in.”

Melchizedek’s academic journey is not just about pursuing knowledge but also about resilience and ambition. He dreams beyond the confines of his small village in Buipe, Savannah Region, setting his sights on the global stage. “Studying Physics gives me the flexibility to discover my true interests before committing to a specific field. Whether it’s Mechanical Engineering or Aerospace Engineering, I’m confident this foundation will serve me well,” he said.

With his determination and intellectual curiosity, Melchizedek is proof that age is no barrier to academic success and that with the right environment and mindset, the possibilities are endless.